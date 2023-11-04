CoD Warzone devs remedy issue by making it easier than ever to grind souls

Missed out on grinding some souls in The Haunting because of a backend outage on Call of Duty‘s part? If you have some spare time on Monday, Nov. 6 (the final day of The Haunting), the boost will be re-enabled for everyone dropping into spooky Al Mazrah.

If you’ve been eyeing a reward for soul gathering, now’s the time to hop in and finally grab it.

We understand many Players missed a window of time to grind Souls due to a backend outage today. To account for lost time, we are reenabling the boost in Soul collection until Monday. Earn more Souls in all Playlists on Al Mazrah (Night). This includes doubling the match cap and… https://t.co/VRI1PhuIB3 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 3, 2023

The cap for total souls players can snag in a match has been increased, and players drop more souls when killed. Collecting souls gives players access to 20 unique rewards, including weapon skins and operator skins. Other rewards for special blueprint skins and other items can be obtained by doing various quests around the map. Here’s a list:

Gone Batty Weapon Sticker – 15 souls

Skullified Calling Card – 30 souls

Bit Corny Weapon Charm – 60 souls

Creature Copter Vehicle Skin – 90 souls

Alien Death Ray Weapon Blueprint – 150 souls

Join Me Loading Screen – 15 souls

Bad Luck? Weapon Charm – 30 souls

Carved Up Weapon Sticker – 60 souls

Violent End Weapon Blueprint – 200 souls

XP Tokens – 30 souls

Tier Skips – 90 souls

Snake Eye Emblem – 15 souls

From the Dead Weapon Charm – 30 souls

It’s Boo Time Weapon Sticker – 30 souls

Acedia Calling Card – 60 souls

Ghoulie Weapon Camo – 1,000 souls

The Haunting is one of Call of Duty: Warzone‘s better events, and it’s only live from Oct. 17 to Nov. 6. The event comes with tons of goodies for players, like fighting zombies across terrifying versions of Warzone maps and all-new Halloween themed skins.

The aesthetic changes to the map always look great, and this year’s Spawn, Lilith, and Skeletor operator skins are stellar. Make sure to snag all of the rewards that you can before the event is gone on the sixth.