CoD Warzone devs remedy issue by making it easier than ever to grind souls

Missed out on grinding some souls in The Haunting because of a backend outage on Call of Duty‘s part? If you have some spare time on Monday, Nov. 6 (the final day of The Haunting), the boost will be re-enabled for everyone dropping into spooky Al Mazrah.
If you’ve been eyeing a reward for soul gathering, now’s the time to hop in and finally grab it.
The cap for total souls players can snag in a match has been increased, and players drop more souls when killed. Collecting souls gives players access to 20 unique rewards, including weapon skins and operator skins. Other rewards for special blueprint skins and other items can be obtained by doing various quests around the map. Here’s a list:
- Gone Batty Weapon Sticker – 15 souls
- Skullified Calling Card – 30 souls
- Bit Corny Weapon Charm – 60 souls
- Creature Copter Vehicle Skin – 90 souls
- Alien Death Ray Weapon Blueprint – 150 souls
- Join Me Loading Screen – 15 souls
- Bad Luck? Weapon Charm – 30 souls
- Carved Up Weapon Sticker – 60 souls
- Violent End Weapon Blueprint – 200 souls
- XP Tokens – 30 souls
- Tier Skips – 90 souls
- Snake Eye Emblem – 15 souls
- From the Dead Weapon Charm – 30 souls
- It’s Boo Time Weapon Sticker – 30 souls
- Acedia Calling Card – 60 souls
- Ghoulie Weapon Camo – 1,000 souls
The Haunting is one of Call of Duty: Warzone‘s better events, and it’s only live from Oct. 17 to Nov. 6. The event comes with tons of goodies for players, like fighting zombies across terrifying versions of Warzone maps and all-new Halloween themed skins.
The aesthetic changes to the map always look great, and this year’s Spawn, Lilith, and Skeletor operator skins are stellar. Make sure to snag all of the rewards that you can before the event is gone on the sixth.