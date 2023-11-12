CoD players are convinced MW2’s guns haven’t been tuned for MW3’s time-to-kill changes

It’s been a rocky start to Activision’s newest edition of Call of Duty, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. As players are becoming accustomed to changes in Modern Warfare 3, one element of multiplayer has been seemingly affected by power creep—the game’s weapons.

Frustrated players have posted to social media this week confused as to why their fully-kitted-out weapons that came across from MW2 are “inconsistent” in comparison to MW3’s newest offerings. Some believe the game’s competitive changes—such as time-to-kill and body shot damage multipliers—are to blame.

Ahead of the game’s launch, it was revealed Sledgehammer Games had made a landmark decision to boost player health to 150, up from 100 points. Time-to-kill was a major discussion point and at the time, players were excited such a change was being implemented.

However, it appears MW2 weapons, which were tuned to 100 HP values, weren’t adjusted for the higher health pools MW3 players have now. As a result, almost every weapon ported over from the prequel cannot compete—meaning over two-thirds of weapons, blueprints, and upgrades available to players are outdated.

“Damn near every single one of [my MW2 weapons] gets shit on by the stock BAS-B,” one player said, believing the multiplayer balancing team should take extra time out to balance weapons. “What was the point of bringing over MW2 guns if you can’t use them outside of Hardcore?”

Whether or not MW2’s weapons were left untouched remains a theory and is not confirmed by Sledgehammer, but it paints a worrying picture when the bulk of the game’s weapons are outmoded—especially when the player base may have spent real cash on obtaining some of these guns.

Others are struggling for consistency across matches, instead believing struggles exist with aim assist, server quality at launch, and the game’s netcode. It is possible these issues can be explained by heavy server load given CoD’s overall popularity, with hopes these problems just need a little more time to iron out.

After a poorly received campaign left it up to multiplayer modes to restore faith in MW3, the community has not been impressed so far. Between issues like mid-match inactivity kicks and struggles with “pay-to-win” Operator skins, fans aren’t happy. Here’s hoping the upcoming season one update will bring about the changes CoD players are begging for.

Dot Esports has reached out to Sledgehammer regarding these weapon changes and server issues but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.