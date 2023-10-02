CoD Next Twitch, YouTube drops include in-game rewards in Modern Warfare 3

Tune in, earn gear, and get it in MW3 at launch.

Let the Call of Duty Twitch drops begin.

A new set of Twitch drops for CoD, the first available for Modern Warfare 3, will begin this week during the Call of Duty Next event on Thursday, Oct. 5. The new items will be up for grabs for players to earn and find in-game when MW3 launches later this year.

Get rewarded when you tune into #CODNext 🎁



Watch the #CODNext official broadcast on YouTube or Twitch to receive drops of in-game content and rewards for #MW3 pic.twitter.com/Vs97rjogO1 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 2, 2023

In total, there are four new MW3 drops for viewers to earn. The drops include the Death Upload weapon blueprint for what looks like a MW3 SMG, the Robotic Gamer emblem, Bot Ops weapon charm, and Curve Monitor calling card.

To earn them, CoD fans only need to link their Activision accounts with their Twitch or YouTube accounts and then tune in to the livestream to get the free loot. It’s a simple process and one that can be completed quickly.

CoD Next will feature first looks at MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, the new Warzone map coming in MW3 season one, and more details about Warzone Mobile, so it’ll be an event worth tuning into regardless if you’re a fan of CoD.

Activision revealed today that the DMZ Beta will also be included in the future of CoD, although not during CoD Next. So, there will be plenty for CoD players to sink their teeth into and enjoy over the next year, regardless of what their favorite mode is.

CoD Next begins on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11am CT on Twitch and YouTube. MW3 launches on Nov. 10.

