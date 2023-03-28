Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s third season is on the way, coming sometime in the middle of April. And for many CoD fans, it can’t come soon enough.

With CoD’s player count dipping on Steam and players lashing out about the state of the game, season three needs to be a big one for MW2 and Warzone 2. Luckily, leaks about what might be coming have players excited about the future.

Keeping in mind that leaked content isn’t official until it’s in the game and subject to change at any time, here’s everything that’s been leaked about the new CoD season so far.

All MW2 season three leaks

New operators in MW2 season three

In March, Call of Duty data miner BKTOOR posted some data-mined images of Alejandro and Valeria, two characters from MW2’s campaign as the next new operators in the game.

Other leaks state that Alex from Modern Warfare 2019 will also be returning to the game. In fact, data miners say the operators already have placeholders in the files.

Several leakers have had their posts taken down by DMCA claims, lending reliability to what’s been posted.

Leaked Operator voice lines that got DMCA'D pic.twitter.com/hW6txIANSu — Task Force Leaks Images (@TaskForceLimg) March 28, 2023

New weapons

Image via Activision

Each season of CoD adds several new weapons to the game, and season three should be no different. While nothing concrete found in data-mined files points to season three, rumors are swirling about the return of the classic FAMAS assault rifle, a favorite in the original MW2 in 2009.

Rumours Suggest we will see the FR 5.56 Famas in Season 3 #ModernwarfareII #warzone2 pic.twitter.com/AFsYA04zTw — Task Force Leakers 141 (@TaskForceCodW) March 27, 2023

As is always the case, though, the battle pass should include two new weapons at minimum, and other weapons will be added throughout the season to be unlocked via an in-game challenge, if season two and other recent CoD seasons are anything to go by.

New maps, new raid episode, new battle pass

Image via Activision

Season three of MW2 will likely have new multiplayer maps added to the game, which is exciting considering the most recent map, Himmelmatt Expo, has been a hit with players. CDL pros are even testing it out to potentially add it to the professional map pool.

As with every season, there will also be a new battle pass full of items for players to unlock, but there may be a new Raid episode added as well. The co-op Raid experience has had two episodes thus far, and a new one may have to wait until season four, but the excitement is there nonetheless.

All Warzone 2 season three leaks

Ranked mode, Plunder coming in Warzone 2 season three

CoD fans will be quite happy to know that BKTOOR also data mined some icons for classic game modes such as Capture the Flag, Demolition, and Gunfight. But the really exciting stuff was found in relation to Warzone 2.

BKTOOR posted the above images showing off game mode icons for Plunder and a ranked mode of Warzone. Plunder was a fan-favorite mode from the original Warzone game, but Warzone Ranked is something that players have been asking for since CoD’s battle royale launched in 2020.

All DMZ season three leaks

future dmz content based on what was added in s2r:

– barter contracts allowing you to build reputation with each faction

– faction reputation and trust sytem

– faction buy stations which rewards vary on your reputation with the faction — Task Force Leakers 141 (@TaskForceCodW) March 19, 2023

So far, little has leaked about upcoming DMZ content, but there is some stuff to get excited about.

Another CoD leaks account is claiming that a new faction reputation system will be coming to DMZ, allowing players to build trust and reputation, barter contracts, and use faction buy stations with rewards dependent on your reputation level. They also claim that some AI enemies will be hostile or friendly based on reputation.

This article will be updated with more information about MW2 season three as it becomes available.