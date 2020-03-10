Call of Duty: Warzone is finally here.

The new version of Call of Duty battle royale gameplay is available with today’s update version 1.17 for Modern Warfare. Warzone is now live for players who own Modern Warfare. The free-to-play battle royale will be available to anyone who doesn’t own the latest Call of Duty title today at 2pm CT.

Modern Warfare update version 1.17 is a 15.415 GB download file on PlayStation 4, 17.9 GB on Xbox One, and 22 GB on PC, according to Charlie Intel. For people who don’t own Modern Warfare, the download file for Warzone is expected to be between 85 to 101 GB.

Here are the full patch notes for Modern Warfare update version 1.17.

Playlist update

Added Search and Rescue

Added Mayhem Mosh Pit (10v10 Grind, Drop Zone, and Cranked)

Removing “Boots on the Ground War”

General fixes

NEW Shotgun: “VLK Rogue”

Fixed a bug that prevented respawning after a Defcon Nuke had been set off in Realism Ground War.

Increased damage to Juggernauts when being hit by a Thermite Crossbow.

Various Exploit fixes, including fixes to Hackney Yard and Piccadilly.

Fix for a bug where a different pistol than one that was equipped would appear when climbing a ladder.

Fixed a bug where any charm used alongside the MP7 Bengal variant would clip through the weapon.

Various Ground War exploit fixes.

Fix for a bug where a constant yellow “High Alert” screen would persist after death if the player died while the perk was granted via Specialist.

Fixed a bug in the After-Action Report that would display 0 in the Challenge field even if a Challenge had been completed.

Fixed a bug that would spawn players elsewhere on the map after using a Tactical Insertion near the crawl space on Rust.

Fixed a bug in the Giant Infection mode that spammed radio VO across all teammates when a player is a driver or passenger.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to deploy throwable Field Upgrades during the round countdown. After the countdown ends, the player would still have another Field Upgrade available. This has been fixed.

Added option to toggle a square or circular minimap.

Call of Duty League

Restricted the .357 Snake Shot in the CDL public playlist

Weapons

725 Sawed-Off Barrel: Increased move speed Increased ADS Spread Reduced ADS damage Reduced far damage range Extended very lethal close damage range

Fix for the RAM-7 variant, “The Corrupter” not allowing the use of any sniper scopes.

Fixed a bug that could create an ‘infinite ammo’ glitch on the Model 680.

Updating the ammo descriptions to the “Bludgeoner” LMG and the “Skull Hammer” Shotgun.

Fix for a bug where using an NVG Thermal Scope on the Grau 5.56 could cause a graphical bug.

Missions and challenges

Fix for a bug that only displayed the “One Shot One Kill” splash medal on screen when a sniper rifle was used. This is fixed to display whenever any one-shot weapon like shotguns or marksman rifles are used.

Fix for the “Get 50 kills with Light Machine Guns” challenge not tracking as intended.

Fix for Golem’s third Mission Objective, “Get five kills using Lethal Equipment” not tracking properly.

All vehicles now award progress to any challenges that require “X vehicle run over kills.”

Updates to the splash screen and in-game HUD as players make progress in the “Alliance” Missions.

Classic Special Operations

Fixed a bug that prevented players for being able to use finishing moves on enemy AI. This has been fixed.

Bomb Squad: Fix for a bug there enemies might not spawn until after the last bomb is defused.

Special Operations: Survival – Leaderboards for Azhir Cave (night) and St. Petrograd have been added.

Special Operations

Camera is now in a fixed position when reviving while prone or crouched.

Hostages will reset to a safe area if dropped out of bounds.

Fix match ending if the last-alive player calls in a Team Revive but goes down before the other players revive themselves.

Fix some instances where the juggernaut music could stay on unintentionally.

Increase Heavy Hitter weapon perk to 2x melee damage.

Ensure that players who are parachuting receive the ‘out of bounds’ warning if they drift out of bounds.

Fix for hint prompts showing up while players are in last stand.

Fix for an edge case that could prevent the fourth squad leader from spawning in during Operation Headhunter.

Operation Just Reward: Fixed an issue where the cell phone intel would fail to drop.

Operation Strongbox: Fixed a bug where destroying an enemy Wheelson was not granting any XP.

PC