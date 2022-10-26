CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play

And you have to find a place to put the damn thing.

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans.

But with a flow of good news, there’s always something to balance it.

The bad news is just for those that buy the physical edition: Players who have purchased a hard copy of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 title will have to churn through a series of lengthy downloads before they can even start shooting.

According to CharlieIntel, CoD players will have “several downloads to install before playing, including the Day 1 update, each mode’s pack in the store, and more.”

If you're getting a physical copy of the #MWII game, you will have several downloads to install before playing, including the Day 1 update, each modes' pack in the store, and more. The disc does not let you just start playing. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 26, 2022

These updates will prevent players from playing the title, so you can’t even test out new Modern Warfare 2 features while it’s downloading.

In recent memory, games have provided players eager to get ripping into a title a chance to let users play a segment of the game before it’s completely downloaded. However, the newest CoD title doesn’t, unfortunately.

Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Oct. 28. Both the campaign and the multiplayer will be available at the same time, with the newest installment including a new Spec Ops mode too.