CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change

It's a strategy that could be used for years to come.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise.

Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is on the brink of release and now with this strategy, the devs could keep the hype going for weeks.

Players could access the new Modern Warfare 2 campaign on Oct. 20, with the multiplayer following suit in a staggered release (due on Oct. 28) including a new Spec Ops mode.

Redditors have seemingly enjoyed this method of release, with people taking to the ModernWarfare2 subreddit to share their hype for the multiplayer arrival. In one example, /u/Sunapr1 voiced their hype to Reddit, saying: “Never I have seen so many people talking about it, it genuinely made me excited to play the game.”

The post drew in a flurry of like-minded individuals who loved Activision’s new approach, with most agreeing, saying they “hard agree.”

“I normally play the campaign anyway but I always have my friends wanting to play MP (multiplayer) asap, this time even my MP friends have played it and enjoyed it,” one wrote.

Players suggested multiplayer detracts from the campaign. Multiplayer becomes the main focus of the title, meaning this change “fixes the number one issue with CoD campaigns, which is exposure and time to breath away from the multiplayer.”

Some players noted this method could have its drawbacks, highlighting, “If companies are going to start doing this moving forward, they really need to make sure the single player part is top quality otherwise it is just going to annoy people.”

This method could be used later in future iterations of the Call of Duty franchise, and it looks like fans are absolutely fine with it.

For now, keep up the good work Activision and Infinity Ward.