CoD fans are debating if one of the franchise’s most quickly forgotten games needs a sequel 

Now we can go back to forgetting it existed.

There’s a collection of players on the verge of rioting, begging for a sequel to a beloved Call of Duty title. No, not anything from the Modern Warfare franchise, don’t be ridiculous. Another Black Ops or a World at War sequel? Of course not.

The title you were looking for, but would never find, was Ghosts. Believe it or not, more than one gamer enjoyed it, and they’ve banded together to demand a sequel.

A Reddit post, shared on Thursday, Nov. 24, asked, “If a petition was made for a sequel to Call of Duty Ghosts would you sign it?”

This brought a flock of Ghosts fans, ready to defend the title to their last dying breath. It also brought some counter-arguments, that somehow led to an amicable discussion.

One Redditor pointed the finger at the “entire CoD community,” as it’s their fault the title didn’t make a return, not the fact that no one liked it.

Petitions aren’t for some people, but for a cause like this, one Redditor said they’d change their stance. They said: “Probably. I don’t usually do petitions, and also don’t think companies should make games because of them, but yeah, I’d want a sequel.”

Users flat-out refuted the possibility Ghosts had anything redeemable. CoD fans pointed out the other games before it, saying “nostalgia” was the root cause of the post.

Some used the “cliffhanger” as the only reason for the title’s return.

Let us not forget, there will be more CoD titles in the future (though maybe not until 2024). There’s more than likely going to be a title better than Ghosts in due time.

