The final season of content made for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is on the horizon and Treyarch has revealed the patch notes for the update.

The season goes live on Oct. 7, but the update can be downloaded now with things like weapon tuning already available. New content, such as the next round-based Zombies map, Forsaken, and new battle pass, won’t be ready until tonight.

Coming to MP in Season Six:



• New maps: Deprogram, Amerika, Gluboko

• New Featured Playlists: Deprogram 24/7, Face Off Gluboko 24/7

• New Operator Missions

• 20 New Season Challenges

+ More during “The Haunting” Event starting Oct. 19



Popular, meta weapons like the EM2, C58, TEC-9, and LC10 have all seen some nerfs, along with the powerful Marshal handcannon/pistol hybrid. Beyond some bug fixes, the rest of the update is focused on new, seasonal content.

New content is centered around the next Zombies map along with three new multiplayer maps: Deprogram (six-vs-six), Amerika (six-vs-six), and Gluboko (two-vs-two and three-vs-three). There are also three new Operators in Mason, Bulldozer, and Fuze, who will come later in the season.

Three new weapons will be available to unlock when the season begins, too. The .410 Ironhide shotgun and Grav assault rifle will be unlocked in the battle pass, while the Battle Axe can be unlocked with an in-game challenge or bought in a store blueprint.

The update is available for pre-load on all platforms now. Here are the full patch notes.

Global

Battle pass

Season six New 100-tier battle pass available.

Operators Mason New Mason Operator available at tier zero in the season six battle pass. Fuze New Fuze Operator arriving later in the season. Bulldozer Three bonus panda-themed Operator skins for Bulldozer included with season six battle pass bundle purchase.

Weapons .410 Ironhide New .410 Ironhide Shotgun available for free at tier 15 of the battle pass system. Grav New Grav Assault Rifle available for free at tier 31 of the battle pass system.



Weapon unlock challenges

Battle Axe New Battle Axe melee weapon available via in-game challenge in Multiplayer or Zombies, or via unique Blueprint version in the Store at the start of season six.

Sai Unlock Challenge available for the Sai Melee weapon in Multiplayer and Zombies.

EM2 Unlock Challenge available for the EM2 assault rifle in Multiplayer and Zombies.

TEC-9 Unlock Challenge available for the TEC-9 SMG in Multiplayer and Zombies.



Weapon tuning

Assault Rifles EM2 Reduced maximum damage from 48 to 42. Increased vertical recoil on first bullet fired. Removed -7% fire rate penalty from 25.8” Task Force Barrel attachment. Increased horizontal recoil control penalty on 25.8” Task Force Barrel attachment from 15% to 25%. C58 Added 12% horizontal recoil reduction to STANAG 60 Rnd Drum attachment. Added 8% vertical recoil reduction to STANAG 60 Rnd Drum attachment.

Submachine Guns TEC-9 Reduced ADS speed from 0.233 to 0.266. Reduced sprint to fire speed from 0.3 to 0.333. Reduced weapon swap speed from 0.35 to 0.375. Increased effective range penalty on Burst Fire Repeater Muzzle attachment from 15% to 33%. KSP 45 Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.33x. Increased damage increase on 10.5” Task Force Barrel attachment to 8%. LC10 Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.33x.

Pistols Marshal Reduced max damage range from 5.08m to 3.81m. Reduced firing speed from 0.35 to 0.366. Increased range penalty on Dragon’s Breath attachment from 8% to 25%. Bonus Damage from Dragon’s Breath is now reduced at ranges beyond 6.66m. Maximum bonus damage has been reduced from 40 to a maximum of 24. The 12.1” Extended Barrel attachment increases this range before damage drop off.

Shotguns All Shotguns Increased effective damage range bonus on Ranger Barrel attachments from 30% to 33%. Hauer 77 Added slightly longer visual shake after firing. Streetsweeper Added more dramatic visual and weapon movement when firing.

Specials Nail Gun Shots to the head and neck now do 2x damage.



Prestige levels and rewards

Added four new Prestige Levels (24-27) and Prestige Rewards: Level 50: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 100: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 150: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 190: All Season Challenges Available Level 200: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card Levels 250 to 1,000: New Prestige Key every 50 levels



Prestige Shop

New “Trench Crawler” Weapon Blueprint added to the Prestige Shop.

New Legacy Calling Cards added to the Prestige Shop.

Main Lobby

Updated main lobby theming for season six.

Multiplayer

Maps

Deprogram (six-vs-six) New map added to Multiplayer rotation in six-vs-six modes.

Amerika (six-vs-six) New map added to Multiplayer rotation in six-vs-six modes.

Gluboko (two-vs-two, three-vs-three) New map added to Multiplayer rotation in Gunfight and Face Off modes.



Season challenges

20 new Multiplayer Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards.

Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Six Multiplayer Master Animated Calling Card.

Operator missions

New season six Operator missions available in Multiplayer.

Featured playlists

Deprogram 24/7

Face Off Gluboko 24/7

NukeJacked 24/7

Gunfight Tournament

Face Off 6v6 (now featuring Gluboko)

12v12 Moshpit (now featuring Deprogram and Amerika)

Party Games

Multi-Team

Zombies

Round-based maps

“Forsaken” New free round-based Zombies map available in Season Six.



Main Quest

Main Quest coming to “Forsaken” starting at 12pm CT on Oct. 7.

Perks

PhD Slider New upgradeable perk now available from the PhD Slider machine in “Forsaken” and in the Der Wunderfizz machine in all round-based maps and Outbreak. Skill Tiers Base ability – Sliding into enemies triggers an explosion. The size and damage increase the farther you slide before impact. Skill Tier I – Immunity to environmental damage while sliding. Skill Tier II – Increased slide duration. Skill Tier III – Immunity to self-inflicted explosive damage. Skill Tier IV – Increased slide speed. Skill Tier V – Falling from a large height will trigger an explosion. The size and damage increase the higher you fall.



Wonder weapons

Chrysalax New multi-function Chrysalax Wonder Weapon available in “Forsaken” via in-game quest, Trials, or the Mystery Box. Chrysalax Savager mode takes the form of an Aetherial battle axe. Players can kill multiple zombies with a single swipe and throw a spinning energy blade in melee form. Chrysalax Storm mode takes the form of a rapid-fire energy weapon by transforming the axe hilt into a front grip. Shots have the chance to turn normal zombies into Aetherium Crystal bombs.

D.I.E. The D.I.E. Wonder Weapon can now be upgraded at the Pack-a-Punch machine.



Support weapons

ARC-XD New ARC-XD Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.

Hand Cannon New Hand Cannon Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.



Enemies

New Elite enemy introduced in Season Six: The Abomination.

Adjusted Plaguehound pounce behavior to make their attacks easier to telegraph and dodge.

Adjusted Tempest teleport behavior so that it now teleports in bursts. After multiple teleports, it will be unable to teleport for a period of time.

Traps

Suspended Hind New trap available in “Forsaken.”



Intel

New in-game Dark Aether story Intel available to discover in “Forsaken.”

Challenges

Added new Zombies Challenges for “Forsaken,” including a new Dark Ops Challenge.

20 new Zombies Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards. Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Six Zombies Master Animated Calling Card.



Operator Missions

New Season Six Operator Missions available in Zombies.

Features

Rampage Inducer now available in Local offline play.

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Addressed invisible collision on the “Barrelly Making It!” map. Addressed a situation where the Geothermal pool could activate during fade to black and possibly kill player during Arena gameplay. Improved loot spawn point on the Geothermal map to prevent items from spawning inside/close to objects.

Stability Addressed an issue with “out of memory” scenarios in late-stage games. Added general stability and exploit fixes.



Onslaught (PlayStation)

Maps Deprogram added to Onslaught map rotation.

Intel Added new Dark Aether story Intel to discover in Onslaught.

Modes Onslaught Elite Face Elite enemies with every Surge in this new Onslaught mode. Survive 20 Surges to unlock the new “Rock Salt” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint.



Featured playlists