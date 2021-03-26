‘Triple double XP’ now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The weekend is upon us and it’s time to grind. “Triple double XP” is now live in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on all platforms.

From now until March 29, double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP are enabled, offering a ton of incentive for Call of Duty players to grind near the midway point of season two.

Triple-Double Weekend is NOW LIVE through 10AM PT Monday, including:



• Double XP

• Double Weapon XP

• Double Battle Pass XP



Let's get it. pic.twitter.com/hO9xscwkn6 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 26, 2021

When the double XP weekend comes to a close, the midseason update will follow not long after. The update will add three new maps to Black Ops Cold War, along with weapon tuning for the LC10, AK-74u, MAC-10, KSP 45, Milano 821, Krig 6, FFAR 1, Groza, Magnum, and RPG-7.

A new playlist called Nuclear Apocalypse is also live in Black Ops Cold War, offering Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Nuketown ’84 and Apocalypse. It's the perfect close-quarters playlist to take advantage of the boosted XP.

Meanwhile, in Warzone, zombies have now reached the bank in the Downtown area of Verdansk, further teasing a big event to close out the season. Rumors of Warzone being nuked and a new map coming to the battle royale have been circulating for weeks.

The midseason update for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will drop sometime next week.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.