‘Triple double XP’ now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Grind time.

Image via Activision

The weekend is upon us and it’s time to grind. “Triple double XP” is now live in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on all platforms.

From now until March 29, double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP are enabled, offering a ton of incentive for Call of Duty players to grind near the midway point of season two.

When the double XP weekend comes to a close, the midseason update will follow not long after. The update will add three new maps to Black Ops Cold War, along with weapon tuning for the LC10, AK-74u, MAC-10, KSP 45, Milano 821, Krig 6, FFAR 1, Groza, Magnum, and RPG-7.

A new playlist called Nuclear Apocalypse is also live in Black Ops Cold War, offering Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Nuketown ’84 and Apocalypse. It's the perfect close-quarters playlist to take advantage of the boosted XP.

Meanwhile, in Warzone, zombies have now reached the bank in the Downtown area of Verdansk, further teasing a big event to close out the season. Rumors of Warzone being nuked and a new map coming to the battle royale have been circulating for weeks.

The midseason update for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will drop sometime next week.

