The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update is available on PlayStation 4.

Update version 1.24 is ready to be downloaded on PS4. It’s a 10.073 GB download file.

Treyarch Studios on Twitter In today’s #BlackOps4 update: * Jungle Flooded (PS4) * #Blackout map updates * #Zombies gameplay fixes * Havelina AA50 tuning * Stockpile in MP * Ground War in Blackout * #TagDerToten intel * Operation Dark Divide arrives Sept. 23 on PS4 Details: https://t.co/GD3ZIAicYh

It’s unclear if this patch is related to the Sept. 17 update that Treyarch posted on Reddit yesterday, however. That Reddit post didn’t mention update version 1.24, but it did provide a lot of information about upcoming changes to Black Ops 4.

The next Black Ops 4 Operation, called Operation Dark Divide, will go live on Sept. 23 on PS4. It’ll introduce a heroes vs. villain theme to the game, along with some new cosmetic items. The last two Black Ops Pass multiplayer maps and the final Zombies DLC map, Tag der Toten, will also become available on PS4 at the start of this Operation.

This story will be updated if separate patch notes for update version 1.24 are released.