Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Operation Dark Divide and new Zombies map Tag der Toten now live on PS4

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 DLC content is now available to Black Ops Pass owners on PlayStation 4.

Operation Dark Divide just went live for Black Ops 4 players on PS4. The Operation will bring a superhero and villain theme to Black Ops 4 and introduce two multiplayer maps, several weapons, and a new Zombies experience called Tag der Toten. Tag der Toten is a 5.206 GB download file on PS4.

Call of Duty on Twitter The world hangs in the balance… Operation Dark Divide for Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 is live now on PS4, other platforms to follow. https://t.co/tZHUawdmOz

Tag der Toten will be the final map in the Black Ops 4 Aether storyline. Players will seemingly have the chance to play as the Victis crew from Black Ops II—Samuel J. Stuhlinger, Abigail “Misty” Briarton, Marlton Johnson, and Russman—as well as both versions of the original Zombies cast of Dempsey, Richtofen, Takeo, and Nikolai.

Treyarch Studios on Twitter In the beginning… the end will come to pass. The #BlackOps4 #Zombies Aether story concludes with “Tag der Toten”, available today on PS4. https://t.co/3IGal4emho

Lair and Launch are the two DLC multiplayer maps being introduced in Operation Dark Divide. Several popular weapons from previous Call of Duty titles, like the VMP and AN-94, are also joining Black Ops 4.

Although most Call of Duty fans have turned their attention toward Modern Warfare, Treyarch is giving players plenty of reasons to log back into Black Ops 4 today.