The second week of the open beta has several updates and changes.

The second week of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is now available, featuring several updates from last weekend.

Players can enjoy new game modes, maps, and unlockable items since the level cap has been increased. The gameplay has also been updated as Treyarch continues to fine-tune the game before its official release on Nov. 13.

The #BlackOpsColdWar Crossplay Open Beta begins today!



NEW MAPS:

• Ruka

• Alpine



NEW MODES:

• Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

• Hardpoint



LEVEL CAP: 25 → 31



Treyarch recently released a schedule of what updates to expect throughout the weekend.

Treyarch recently released a schedule of what updates to expect throughout the weekend. Fireteam: Dirty Bomb is now available for players to experience on two new maps. This game mode drops 40 players into 10 separate teams as they fight to collect uranium and deposit it into dirty bombs. Teams can detonate the dirty bombs, which makes the surrounding areas toxic and deadly to players.

Players caught in the radiation zones will experience three radiation sickness levels that increase the longer you stay in the area. Weakness is the first level of radiation sickness, which disables all perks. The second level is called Fatigue, which reduces the effectiveness of health regeneration. The third and final level is Internal Bleeding, which causes damage over time and eventually leads to death.

Two new multiplayer maps, Ruka and Alpine, will also be added to the open beta. Ruka takes place in a large forest with several locations for players to explore, such as hidden bunkers, cabins, and a Spetznaz training ground. Alpine is set on a mountainside and features long sightlines as well as close quarters around various structures. These maps will be available in the Fireteam game mode and are the most extensive maps featured in Cold War so far.

The level cap has been increased to level 31 and will be increased to level 40 on Oct. 17. The higher level cap means players can now unlock items that were unavailable during the first weekend of the beta. Players can test the LW3 Tundra sniper rifle, QBZ-83 assault rifle, and other weapons unlocked at higher levels.

Players can also now use the Cold Blooded and Flak Jacket perks. They’ll also have access to the Napalm Strike scorestreak, as well as the Gunfighter Wildcard, Molotov Cocktail, and the tenth custom class slot.

Other weapons such as the RPD light machine gun, RPG-7 launcher, and Magnum pistol will become available when the level cap raises to 40. Players who reach level 40 will also have access to the Quartermaster and Ninja perks, the Air Patrol and Chopper Gunner scorestreaks, the Perk Greed Wildcard, the Jammer Field Upgrade, and the Decoy and Semtex grenades.

The Hardpoint and Control game modes will become available throughout the weekend. The new Combined Arms Moshpit playlist is now live, though.

Treyarch listened to feedback from the first weekend of the open beta and implemented changes to Cold War’s movement and mechanics. The slide mechanic has been tweaked to make it more balanced and the slide speed when the Duster Stock attachment is equipped has been reduced. Several weapons, attachments, field upgrades, and equipment were also adjusted to make them more balanced. A full list of these changes can be found in the official patch notes.

The Cold War beta will feature double XP all weekend. Players who reach level 10 will unlock an exclusive “Mutual Animosity” SMG weapon Blueprint at launch. The beta is live for PS4 players and PC and Xbox One players who have early access. All players on all platforms can experience the beta from Oct. 17 to 19.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to launch on Nov. 13.