New maps, modes, and level cap coming in second week of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta

The second Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta week starts today.

PC and Xbox One players can finally experience the new game, while PS4 players will get to enjoy another weekend of Cold War gameplay. Fans can expect new game modes and maps introduced throughout the open beta—and level caps will also be raised as players progress.

All PS4 players and those who have early access on PC and Xbox One can play the beta today and tomorrow. The maps Ruka and Alpine will be introduced today and will join Miami, Satellite, Crossroads, Moscow, Armada, and Cartel in the map rotation.

The new game mode Fireteam: Dirty Bomb will also be introduced today. This new mode puts 40 players into 10 separate teams as they fight to arm and detonate dirty bombs that make parts of the map toxic when detonated. Players can use various vehicles to navigate around the map as they battle other teams to complete objectives.

The classic game mode Hardpoint will be included in the beta today, too. It’ll join other traditional modes such as Team Deathmatch and Domination.

The same game modes and maps will be available from Oct. 17 to 19, but a few updates will still be added to keep the beta fresh and exciting. Control, a game mode previously featured in Black Ops 4, will return in Cold War and be added on Saturday, Oct. 17. This game mode requires the attacking team to capture two areas on the map while the defending team attempts to hold them off until the time runs out.

The level cap will rise from rank 31 to 40 on Oct. 17, so players will have more ranks to grind as the beta progresses. All PS4 players can enjoy the beta on Oct. 15 and 16, but PC and Xbox One players must have early access to play during this time. All players on all platforms can enjoy the game from Oct. 17 to 19.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to be released on Nov. 13.