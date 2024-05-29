CoD: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition, pre-order skins leaked in MW3 season 4 data mine

A data mine from Modern Warfare 3 season 4 has leaked information about the various release editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and some of the skins you can expect to receive.

X/Twitter user @Earthbound_Fan posted the images from the data mine on May 29. The leaked images are simultaneously nostalgic and exciting as they show off classic Black Ops series characters in new ways.

Three of the skins revolve around the operator Frank Woods, a character every fan of the original Call of Duty: Black Ops should recognize. Woods has three different depictions—a standard skin, one of him as a zombie, and one with him surrounded by swirling numbers reminiscent of the original game’s story.

Seeing Woods as a zombie is exciting because it likely confirms what most already suspected—that there will be a new Zombies mode in Black Ops 6.

The three editions of the game reflect the editions that also came with 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: standard, cross-gen edition, and vault. The leak doesn’t go in-depth on what else will be coming with the vault edition, but more can be expected since MW3‘s vault edition had weapon vaults and battle pass bonuses on top of multiple bonus operators and skins.

The BO6 Vault Edition skins. Image via Activision

Another leaked vault edition image shows what are presumably other bonus operators. It’s not entirely clear who the characters on the left are. One Twitter user suspects it’s Park and Adler from Black Ops: Cold War, but the two on the right are The Warden and Klaus from various Zombies maps in the franchise. These characters were not previously playable in the older Black Ops games, so the confirmation of their role in the upcoming one is exciting.

