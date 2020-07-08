ChocoTaco’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings and keybinds

Jacob “chocoTaco” Throop is a popular streamer on Twitch with over 1.3 million followers.

Though chocoTaco specializes in PUBG, he isn’t hesitant about trying out the new battle royales that roll out throughout the year. Call of Duty: Warzone is the second game he streams the most. He carries over both his educative approach and skills from PUBG to the game, making his stream a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone looking to improve in Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you’re looking to become as good as chocoTaco at Call of Duty: Warzone, then copying his settings can be a great start. Most veteran players spend hours optimizing their configurations, but some of them can also be personal preference. Making your additions can only improve the following settings since only you can know what works best for you and your setup.

Here are chocoTaco’s Warzone settings.

ChocoTaco’s mouse settings

DPI800Mouse Sensitivity2.50
ADS SensitivityRelativeADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom)1.00
ADS Sens. Multiplier (High Zoom)1.00Mouse Distance Coefficient1.33
Invert Mouse LookDisabledMouse Acceleration0.00
Mouse Filtering0.00Mouse SmoothingDisabled
ChocoTaco’s key bindings

ReloadREquipmentE
HealXSpecial AbilityQ
InteractFJump / Stand / MantleSpace
Change Stance / SlideCProneLeft Ctrl
CrouchCSprint and Steady AimLeft Shift
Melee / ZoomMiddle Mouse ButtonAuto-runH
Tactical EquipmentQLethal EquipmentMouse Button 4
Armor Plate4
ChocoTaco’s video settings

Unlike in his PUBG settings, chocoTaco prefers keeping his graphical settings at higher volumes. His powerful PC, equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI, allows him to still have higher frames even with his following preference.

Turning on most of the graphical settings will make Call of Duty: Warzone look nicer or even allow you to spot enemies from details you wouldn’t be able to otherwise. We recommend keeping your settings down, however, if you don’t own a capable PC that can push above 60 frames-per-second.

Display ModeFullscreenResolution1920 x 1080
Refresh Rate240 HzRender Resolution100
Aspect RatioAutomaticV-SyncOff
Custom Frame Limit240 FPSNVIDIA HighlightsDisabled
Brightness50.00Texture ResolutionHigh
Texture Filter Anisotropic HighParticle QualityHigh
Bullet Impacts and SpraysEnabledTessellationNear
Shadow Map ResolutionNormalCache Spot ShadowsDisabled
Cache Sun ShadowsDisabledParticle LightningUltra
DirectX RaytracingDisabledAmbient OcclusionBoth
Screen Space Reflection (SSR)DisabledAnti-AliasingSMAA T2X
Depth of FieldDisabledFilmic Strength0.00
World Motion BlurDisabledWeapon Motion BlurDisabled
Film Grain0.25
