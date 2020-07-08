ChocoTaco’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings and keybinds

Jacob “chocoTaco” Throop is a popular streamer on Twitch with over 1.3 million followers.

Though chocoTaco specializes in PUBG, he isn’t hesitant about trying out the new battle royales that roll out throughout the year. Call of Duty: Warzone is the second game he streams the most. He carries over both his educative approach and skills from PUBG to the game, making his stream a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone looking to improve in Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you’re looking to become as good as chocoTaco at Call of Duty: Warzone, then copying his settings can be a great start. Most veteran players spend hours optimizing their configurations, but some of them can also be personal preference. Making your additions can only improve the following settings since only you can know what works best for you and your setup.

Here are chocoTaco’s Warzone settings.

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

ChocoTaco’s mouse settings

DPI 800 Mouse Sensitivity 2.50 ADS Sensitivity Relative ADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom) 1.00 ADS Sens. Multiplier (High Zoom) 1.00 Mouse Distance Coefficient 1.33 Invert Mouse Look Disabled Mouse Acceleration 0.00 Mouse Filtering 0.00 Mouse Smoothing Disabled [Logitech G703 Wireless Gaming Mouse]

ChocoTaco’s key bindings

Reload R Equipment E Heal X Special Ability Q Interact F Jump / Stand / Mantle Space Change Stance / Slide C Prone Left Ctrl Crouch C Sprint and Steady Aim Left Shift Melee / Zoom Middle Mouse Button Auto-run H Tactical Equipment Q Lethal Equipment Mouse Button 4 Armor Plate 4 [Logitech G610 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard]

ChocoTaco’s video settings

Unlike in his PUBG settings, chocoTaco prefers keeping his graphical settings at higher volumes. His powerful PC, equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI, allows him to still have higher frames even with his following preference.

Turning on most of the graphical settings will make Call of Duty: Warzone look nicer or even allow you to spot enemies from details you wouldn’t be able to otherwise. We recommend keeping your settings down, however, if you don’t own a capable PC that can push above 60 frames-per-second.