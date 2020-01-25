Chicago Huntsmen defeat Dallas Empire in first Call of Duty League match

In the first match in Call of Duty League history, the Chicago Huntsmen toppled the Dallas Empire in a four-game series.

Both teams have been viewed as two of the best teams in the league before play began and each seemed to have a point to prove today. The teams also make up one of the few existing rivalries due to having multiple former teammates facing each other, including the Empire’s Ian “Crimsix” Porter and the Huntsmen’s Seth “Scump” Abner and Matthew “FormaL” Piper.

The emotion and importance of the match were evident. Scump was quick to jump from his seat to yell across the stage at the Empire roster after the Huntsmen’s map one Hardpoint victory on Azhir Cave. Scump also gestured and yelled across the stage at Dallas after his team secured the 3-1 victory, as he appeared to say, “You fucking suck” and “you’re fucking bad.”

In addition to the importance of bragging rights over a former teammate, the Huntsmen can now say they were the victors in the Call of Duty League’s first match. The contest was delayed about 30 minutes due to technical difficulties.

The Chicago-Dallas match is the first of three scheduled for this evening. Another one of Scump’s former teammates, three-time world champion Damon “Karma” Barlow, will lead his team, the Seattle Surge, against the Florida Mutineers, while the Los Angeles Guerrillas will face the team hosting the Launch Weekend event, the Minnesota RØKKR, in the final match of the day.