CDL Moshpit arrives in MW2 one day before season starts, but still broken

At least the playlist is here.

Roughly 24 hours before the first matches of the Call of Duty League’s 2023 season begin, the previously delayed CDL Moshpit playlist is now officially live in Modern Warfare 2, Treyarch announced today.

The CDL Moshpit playlist was originally set to launch with the start of season one on Nov. 16 alongside the release of the season’s battle pass, Warzone 2, and the new DMZ mode. But the team discovered multiple issues with the mode and announced a delay of its release with only a few hours to go before the season’s start.

CDL Moshpit is now live!



Please take note that CDL Moshpit and CDL Private Matches share loadouts.



We recommend that players create their preferred loadouts in a CDL Private Match lobby before matchmaking to navigate restrictions easily. pic.twitter.com/P3wxI9bTBf — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 1, 2022

In its announcement today, though, Treyarch informed players that both the CDL Moshpit playlist and the CDL private match mode share the same loadouts and recommended players to get “in a CDL Private Match lobby before matchmaking to navigate restrictions easily.”

This isn’t just a recommendation; you cannot access your CDL loadouts unless you’re in a CDL private match lobby or if you are actively matchmaking for CDL Moshpit. Thus, players looking to play in CDL Moshpit will have to follow Treyarch’s advice.

To reach your CDL loadouts, go to the multiplayer menu for MW2, go to private match, create a private match, select a mode under the CDL tab, then go to Weapons to start creating your loadout. Players will be able to update their CDL loadouts in a Moshpit lobby without starting matchmaking “in a future update.”

Additionally, as previously announced by Treyarch at the beginning of November, there is no ranked play until 2023. When it does launch, it will feature the competitive modes in addition to divisions and visible skill ratings, ranked rewards, and a top 250 leaderboard.

The 2023 CDL season officially begins on Dec. 2 with the Major One qualifiers.