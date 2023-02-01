Call of Duty League’s 2023 Championship Weekend, Major 4 locations still undecided, but Las Vegas and Columbus reportedly targeted

Big city, bright lights: the Call of Duty League’s 2023 Championship Weekend is being targeted to take place in Las Vegas, according to a report by Dexerto.

The yearly event, which traditionally has taken place in Los Angeles, would be sending CoD players to Vegas for the first time. The casino-laden desert town also welcomed its own CDL team, the Vegas Legion, this season.

In a new community update, CoD esports general manager Daniel Tsay confirmed that the locations for both CoD Champs and Major Four are still being figured out. Major Four was originally supposed to take place in New York but has been forced to find a new home.

The league, according to Dexerto, has been trying to have one of the teams host Major Four, but “with budget concerns from the teams and the league itself, they look set to head to Columbus, Ohio,” although it’s obviously not been made official yet.

Tsay also said that the league is considering numerous options for Major 4, including hosting it online or from a central LAN location with no fans in attendance.

Major One took place in Raleigh, North Carolina, while this weekend’s Major Two will be hosted by the Boston Breach. Major Three will be hosted by OpTic Texas, and Major Five will be hosted by the Toronto Ultra to close out the regular season.

CDL’s Major Two is set to begin tomorrow, albeit with some potential complications due to several teams facing traveling problems due to severe weather in Texas.