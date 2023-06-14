Can’t change loadout in MW2 or Warzone? How to fix CoD season 4’s frustrating bug

Players are pouring onto Modern Warfare 2 after the start of the game’s fourth season, with a plethora of changes, new operators, and a whole new map for Warzone enthusiasts to explore with this long-awaited update.

I, like so many others, have been waiting to try out all the new tools of war that are being added to the game’s growing arsenal, but unfortunately, there are some soldiers who are getting hit with a number of annoying bugs that aren’t even allowing them to change up their weapons before the battle begins.

Players are able to swap out everything in their loadout, from grenades, killstreaks, to field upgrades, but once they try to change out their weapon, they are immediately sent to the main menu. This bug can be a major problem since players want to swap out their guns for some new options all the time, so finding a quick solution is paramount.

How to fix the can’t change loadout bug in MW2 and Warzone

The loadout bug has already been acknowledged by Activision, with developers saying that players must simply restart their game to fix the glitch. This should allow players to swap out their weaponry, without much hassle or necessary steps.

If the bug persists after a restart, however, PC users can try to verify their game files through their own download client. For Steam, for example, players just need to right-click the game in their game library and click the Properties tab to open up the game’s settings.

Once you’ve opened up MW2‘s properties, a separate window should open up with a handful of tabs on the left side. Click on the Installed Files tab, and click on Verify Integrity of Game Files option to start checking your game files for anything missing or any corrupted files that might be affecting your experience. I hope this helps and you don’t run into any more issues.

