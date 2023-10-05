Call of Duty season is starting up once again for the end of the year with the long-awaited debut of Modern Warfare 3, but some players will be jumping into the fray early when the MW3 early access beta begins on Friday, Oct. 6. There are, however, some players who aren’t able to pre-order the game who still wish to take part in the upcoming beta.

Pre-order players will get to play the beta earlier than others, but many are still looking for a way into the beta without having to shell out a ton of money for the pre-order. With so many different features and new additions headed to the game, it would be a good idea to test them all out for yourself when things kick off later in October.

Can you play MW3 beta without pre-ordering?

Luckily for those who aren’t pre-ordering the game, the MW3 beta can be accessed by all players after the early access period has passed. For example, PlayStation’s early access beta will last from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, while the open beta for all PlayStation users will begin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10.

For any operators on Xbox and PC, non-early access members will get a chance to test out all of the new features in MW3 when the open, crossplay beta begins on Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. That should be plenty of time to try out the new weapons and gameplay systems that are being added or re-introduced to the game, including slide canceling and reload canceling.

New players and veterans alike are buzzing after the highly-anticipated CoD Next event after the developers revealed a swath of new info surrounding Modern Warfare 3. This includes the return of all the classic maps from Modern Warfare 2, the new Zombies mode, and massive additions to Warzone.

The nostalgia factor has been turned up to 11 for experienced players of the franchise, but younger players should be ready to play on some of the best maps in CoD history.

About the author