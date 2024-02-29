Can you get the Winds of Ash camo in MW3?

There’s no shortage of weapon camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but that won’t ever stop CoD players from wanting more.

With hundreds of camos to unlock and choose from, it can be dizzying for players to decide which to use on their favorite guns. But every once in a while, a camo pops up that catches everyone’s eye. Winds of Ash is one of those camos.

Winds of Ash appeared under the Events tab in MW3’s Camo Select in Feb. 2023, but for some, it can’t be selected or used on guns. What’s worse is there’s no information on how to unlock it or make progress towards it. No worries; we’ve got your back. Here’s all the details you need about the Winds of Ash weapon camo in MW3.

Can you unlock the Winds of Ash camo in MW3?

It’s a nice camo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, the Winds of Ash camo cannot be unlocked in MW3. The only way to unlock it was during the Path of the Ronin event in Modern Warfare 2 in March 2023. The event has ended and there’s currently no way of unlocking it in MW3.

Although Winds of Ash now appears in the Events tab in the camo select screen, it cannot be re-acquired yet. This may be an error, or maybe it could be coming back in a future event. For now, though, it’s unattainable.

It’s likely an error that popped up as part of another update in the game, so don’t hold your hopes up for the ability to unlock Winds of Ash again. These event-specific camos are usually only for that event to create a feeling of FOMO (fear of missing out) to make players want to play during specific events, so this kind of thing is done by design.

How to get the Winds of Ash camo in MW3

Notice the logo bottom right? Image via Activision

The only way to use Winds of Ash in MW3 is if you already unlocked it in MW2 during the Path of the Ronin event in 2023. If you haven’t, the camo is currently unavailable to acquire.

Sadly, you can’t even re-download MW2 to try and unlock the camo since it was only tied to the Path of the Ronin. Once the limited-time event came to an end, the chance to unlock the weapon disappeared for good. Tough luck, gamers.