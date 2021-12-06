Call of Duty’s Warzone Pacific launch trailer hypes up the new Caldera map

The new era of Warzone is almost here.

Activision has dropped the launch trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone’s Pacific update, featuring everything coming with the new map, Caldera.

The trailer is a classic Call of Duty video, featuring loud music, bombastic action scenes, and over-the-top moments that may or may not happen when players drop into the new Warzone map when it launches later this week.

The trailer shows several of the Pacific-themed map’s new locations and also highlights the two modes that will be launching with Caldera: Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale. New operators and weapons can also be seen, likely to join the game in the battle pass or as separate purchases.

Vanguard Royale will feature World War II jets and dogfights along with exclusively using Vanguard weaponry and vehicles. Battle Royale will be a mix of everything, including weapons and gear from Vanguard, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War.

Warzone’s classic map, Verdansk, will be seeing its final hours today and tomorrow during the upcoming “The Last Hours of Verdansk” event. The default map for the game will be leaving and replaced by Caldera for the time being.

Caldera will launch in early access for owners of Vanguard on Dec. 8. It will be available for all players the next day on Dec. 9.