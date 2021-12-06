How to play ‘The Last Hours of Verdansk’ in Call of Duty: Warzone

The world of Call of Duty: Warzone is about to change forever.

Verdansk, the map that Warzone players have been dropping into since the game launched in March 2020, will be leaving the game when it’s replaced by the Call of Duty: Vanguard-themed Caldera this week.

But before Caldera enters the fray, Warzone will receive one last hurrah as part of the “The Last Hours of Verdansk” in-game event. Unlike last year’s event, which transported players back in time to a 1984 version of the city, the locale will actually be gone soon after.

“Bombs away – see what happens to Verdansk before Warzone goes dark to prepare for Caldera and Season One,” Activision said in a blog post about the upcoming event. That’s about all there is to know right now ahead of whatever is set to occur. Needless to say, it doesn’t sound good.

The Last Hours of Verdansk will take place on Dec. 6 and 7, according to Activision, likely beginning around 12pm CT on Dec. 6. After that, Warzone’s servers will go down for about a day before they go live with Caldera and season one content on Dec. 8 at 11am CT. That’s when early access to Caldera will begin for owners of Vanguard and the map will go live for everyone a day later.

With the “bombs away” tease, we can assume that Verdansk might be nuked again, giving a reason in the lore as to why the location is no longer playable. That’s right, when Caldera goes live, Verdansk will leave the game entirely. It could always come back, but for now, Caldera will be the de facto Warzone experience for the time being.

If the event works like previous ones in Warzone, there could be a separate playlist for The Last Hours of Verdansk that players can enter outside of the normal battle royale experience. But for now, we won’t know exactly what’s planned until it’s live.

Check back here on Dec. 6 for more information as to how to access The Last Hours of Verdansk and what it will contain.