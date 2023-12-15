Call of Duty’s latest store bundle includes a deranged reindeer skin, just in time for the holidays

Call of Duty’s operator skins just get wilder with each iteration. But the latest option added to the game celebrates the holiday season in a bit of an awkward, and unsettling, way.

The “Paindeer Bundle” in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone features a skin where the operator wears a giant reindeer head. It features giant eyes, antlers, a humongous nose, and a derpy tongue hanging out of its mouth. And it’s now available to buy.

What the ho, ho, hell? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bundle, clocking in at 2,400 CoD Points (around $20), includes the operator skin, plus the “Gift Wrapped” blueprint for the Pulemyot 762 LMG, the “Just Believe” blueprint for the KV Inhibitor sniper rifle, “The Paindeer” calling card, “Stuffed and Plush” weapon sticker, and “Seeing Red” emblem.

The skin also includes the “Neck Trauma” finishing move, in case that’s the last bit of icing on this Christmas-themed cake you’re looking for to push you over the edge into purchasing the bundle.

In CoD, it’s genuinely enraging to die to a player wearing one of the game’s more louder or standout skins. This one may be up there if it reaches popularity, although it’s unlikely to be as prevalent as skins like Nicki Minaj or the “Groot” skin.

As is the case with all other store bundles, all of the items are usable in both MW3 and Warzone. So whether you like to grind out Shipment 24/7 or battle royale matches, the bundle has something for you either way.

Is it worth $20? That’s up to you, but I will personally be putting that money toward getting my dog a new bone or some treats.

“Paindeer” is available in the store now, so make sure to pick it up if you want to use it while stomping Christmas noobs over the upcoming holiday break in CoD.