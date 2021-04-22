Call of Duty: Warzone trailer confirms Verdansk ’84

Call of Duty fans got their first look at the new Warzone map replacing the now destroyed Verdansk today: Verdansk ’84.

The latest trailer shows various celebrities fighting their way through a retro-looking Verdansk with several updated locations. The Dam is now a bridge since the large structure hasn't been built yet. The new map also features Stadium, although it's still under construction and not the massive building previously featured in Verdansk.

The original Verdansk map was nuked yesterday in a live event that finished with the entire map being destroyed. Players could watch the destruction live in the “The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1” playlist. Players competed normally in the playlist, but those who died came back as zombies.

Now that the original map is gone, Verdansk '84 will replace it with a refreshing version of the iconic Warzone map. In the meantime, players can still enjoy Rebirth Island until the new update adds Verdansk '84 to the game.

Fans can still enjoy the transition when the live event continues today. Several hints have been released telling players to expect an update on all platforms at 11am CT today and that more instructions will follow at 2pm CT. Other cryptic messages mention cyphers and the involvement of Rebirth Island, so fans have a lot of content to look forward to.

It's unclear how the game will transition into the retro map, but players will likely get their first taste of it today.