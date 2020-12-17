Call of Duty: Warzone season one glitch turns players invisible

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season one is now available across all platforms and players are enjoying the new content it has to offer. But a new Warzone glitch was introduced with the update that allows players to turn invisible—and cheaters are ruining the Warzone experience with the exploit.

The glitch is easy to replicate and involves using the minigun on the new Attack Helicopters introduced in the update. Invisible players have access to their loadout and can run around the map without the risk of detection. Their footsteps can still be heard, but it’s tough to determine where the player is on the map.

The new glitch is a massive problem that hundreds of players have encountered. Popular streamer FaZe Crowder faced a cheater in a recent match who won the game with ease. The player even appeared invisible in the final helicopter and had little trouble against other enemies.

Warzone players have found a few ways to counter the cheaters, though, and try to maintain the competitive integrity of matches. Some players have started destroying Attack Helicopters at the beginning of the game to prevent cheaters from attempting to use the exploit. It’s unclear if invisible enemies are invulnerable to damage, but it’s a good idea to carry explosives to try to kill them when encountered.

The Tracker perk also tracks the footsteps of invisible players, so it might be best to use this perk for the time being. Enemy footsteps and gunshots can still be seen and heard, and players can at least track the invisible players if they’re observant.

This isn’t the first invisible glitch in Warzone, however. Players could turn invisible by standing beneath a supply drop earlier this year, but the new invisibility glitch is more consistent.

!PSA! The attack helicopter has been temporarily removed from both #Warzone maps – Verdansk and Rebirth Island. The vehicle will return once the related issues have been fixed. The normal helicopter will remain available. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 17, 2020

Raven Software, one of the developers of Warzone, recently announced that Attack Helicopters have been temporarily removed from both Warzone maps as a result of this bug. “The vehicle will return once the related issues have been fixed,” Raven said. “The normal helicopter will remain available.”