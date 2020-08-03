Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 trailer shows the roof was blown off of Stadium and a traveling train

"Verdansk will never be the same."

Get ready for a new drop zone—the roof of Stadium has been blown off in the trailer for season five of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

After teasing it for weeks, Infinity Ward has confirmed that Stadium will open up in season five thanks to a huge hole in the roof. The new area is fully explorable and lootable.

Season Five arrives on August 5.

The trailer also confirmed the addition of a moving train that will travel around Verdansk. Players will be able to use it to move around the map—and it looks like it’ll also contain loot.

For Modern Warfare players, the trailer revealed a bunch of new maps, including six-vs-six maps Suldal Harbor and Petrov Oil Rig, Ground War map Verdansk International Airport, and a Gunfight map called Livestock.

Throughout the video, a massive amount of new Operator skins can be seen, along with teasers of two new weapons that will be added with the battle pass in season five.

Season five of Warzone and Modern Warfare begins this Wednesday, Aug. 5.