Call of Duty: Warzone friends lists are not working, showing everyone as offline

An issue in Call of Duty: Warzone is currently causing players friends to appear offline.

Thankfully, Raven Software tweeted it’s aware of the situation and are investigating it, promising to “provide more information ASAP.” Currently, players looking to join or invite friends are completely unable to do so.

❗️We are aware of an issue in #Warzone causing Player's friends to appear offline.



We are investigating and will provide more information ASAP. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 5, 2021

It’s been a rough week for Warzone and errors making the game tough to play. Last week, a dev error prevented players from logging into the game whatsoever, but it was fixed pretty quickly by Raven, allowing players to hop back in.

On Aug. 2, “error code: DIVER” reared its ugly head and prevented players from playing the game again. That issue was also fixed rather swiftly by Raven, returning players to Verdansk within an hour or so.

The new season of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War begins next week on Aug. 12, so hopefully the bulk of these problems that have been popping up will be ironed out by then. Stay tuned here for more information on the friends list issue that’s currently plaguing the game.