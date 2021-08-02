Call of Duty: Warzone’s ‘error code: DIVER’ is preventing players from connecting for the second time in 3 days

A pesky “dev error” in Call of Duty: Warzone is back for the second time in three days, but Raven Software is aware and investigating.

The “dev error 5476” issue popped up on Friday, July 30, preventing players from connecting, albeit for a short period of time. Raven was pretty quick on the fix, so the hope is that this current issue will also be taken care of just as swiftly.

❗️❗️❗️ We are aware of an issue where Player's are encountering a Dev Error after receiving todays update. We are investigating and will provide more information ASAP. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 2, 2021

This time, some players are being met with a different error screen, though. Some receive one that says “error code: DIVER,” while others get “error code: 6” when trying to connect to the game’s servers from the main menu. The error leaves players completely unable to play.

“We are aware of an issue where Player’s are encountering a Dev Error after receiving todays update,” Raven said on Twitter. “We are investigating and will provide more information ASAP.”

Stay tuned for more information about the error and a possible fix when it becomes available.

Update: Aug. 2, 2021, 2:15pm CT: Less than an hour after the initial tweet, Raven says that the issue is fixed and the servers are opening back up.