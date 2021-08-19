Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch with 20 multiplayer maps

Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature 20 multiplayer maps at launch, Activision announced today. That will give Vanguard the most maps a CoD title has ever had on day one, according to the official Call of Duty Twitter account.

The recent Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal gave fans their first look at the sprawling upcoming title that will cover almost every major theater of war in WWII. Players will get to play as four diverse characters and experience the story behind the creation of the Special Forces firsthand.

20 maps will be available at launch. 2️⃣0️⃣‼️



☑16 core MP Maps

☑4 Champion Hill maps



That's the most we've ever had from day 1. GG's @SHGames. pic.twitter.com/KsxqK7GYYU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

Vanguard’s multiplayer mode will also give fans a lot to be excited about since it will launch with 20 maps. Sixteen of the maps will be available for core game modes, while the remaining four are for the new Champion Hill mode.

The new maps will include a “variety of diverse environments” and will likely allow players to fight in multiple locations from the campaign. Vanguard multiplayer will also feature an “advanced Gunsmith and Caliber system that brings immersive and reactive environments to a new level.”

Champion Hill is set to be the new iteration of the two-vs-two Gunfight game mode first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and will feature eight teams competing in head-to-head matchups. Fans can expect more information about the multiplayer modes in the upcoming multiplayer reveal.

Fans who pre-order Vanguard will get access to the open beta so they can experience it before the game officially drops. Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on Nov. 5. Pre-orders are now available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.