Call of Duty: Vanguard may receive Attack on Titan crossover, data miners claim

Nothing official has been confirmed as of yet.

Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally earlier this week. With a weekend to dig into the game’s code, data miners claim to have found evidence of an upcoming collaboration with the anime series Attack on Titan—though Activision hasn’t yet confirmed it.

Data miner Nanikos showed code from Vanguard that indicates a new operator mentioned as “aot_titan,” as well as another instance of “swordtitan”. Operators are the characters Vanguard players take control of in both multiplayer and Warzone modes.

Been quite a few things found in memory dumps for vanguard. The most interesting one being a mention of a "swordtitan" aswell as an "aot_titan" operator.



The theory is that there'll be an Attack On Titan crossover for vanguard. (Probably sometime december if that is the case) pic.twitter.com/DiPALtUDY6 — Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) November 7, 2021

Nanikos suggests if there is a collaboration in the works, it would likely take place sometime around December. Activision hasn’t confirmed the crossover yet, however.

Call of Duty leaker Zesty shared similar findings from Vanguard‘s code, claiming “aot_swords” is likely a melee weapon that is not the Katana. Nanikos also shared an image of the weapon in the files, which seemed to line up with the blades from Attack on Titan. Activision, however, hasn’t officially confirmed the upcoming crossover.

Also, it looks like we are getting some sort of 'Sword' melee weapon that isn't the Katana.



It is codenamed 'aot_swords'/'s4_me_swordtitan' and when I read 'AOT' I just think of 'Attack on Titan'…just a tinfoil hat theory though



Property of Activision Publising Inc. — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) November 5, 2021

Call of Duty has in the past collaborated with major entertainment properties. Most recently, Halloween in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War saw a Scream collaboration operator and game mode join the game. Even before that, action stars Rambo, Judge Dread, and John McClane had all featured in the game. This wouldn’t be Attack on Titan‘s first collaboration with a game, considering the series has also collaborated with Free Fire.

Data mined information may not necessarily be accurate since it could reflect material that isn’t confirmed or was scrapped from the game. Activision hasn’t confirmed or hinted at the crossover yet, however, so fans should wait for an official announcement before taking the crossover as confirmed.