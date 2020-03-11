Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players can change their minimap to a square

It’s safe to say the highlight of Call of Duty’s latest update is its new 150-player battle royale, Warzone. It’s a standalone game, it’s free-to-play, and it’s a ton of fun. But players who are sick and tired of the genre and just want to get stuck into another game of Modern Warfare are also in for a treat.

The latest update has brought a new minimap option for both Warzone and Modern Warfare. Until now, players were stuck with a circular minimap and had few options to change it, unlike previous Call of Duty games or even Counter-Strike. Although the lack of customization is minor, it was still frustrating for some players.

Now, players can change the shape of their minimap from a circle to a square. It’s not groundbreaking, but it does have its benefits.

The square minimap is reportedly 27.3 percent larger than the circle, giving players the tiniest of advantages over their enemies. If they’re paying attention and constantly checking their minimap, the added size will make a difference.

How to enable the square minimap

Screengrab via Infinity Ward

To activate the new minimap shape, both in Modern Warfare and Warzone, simply navigate to the options menu, click on general, and scroll down to HUD. There, you’ll find minimap shape. You can now change it from circle to square and reap the benefits of your newfound vision.