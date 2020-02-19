Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch fixes colored clan tag glitch

A minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch is now live and it includes a fix for the annoying colored clan tag glitch.

When season two went live last week, Infinity Ward added Regiments and colored clan tags to the game. When equipping the correct tag, players could have a gold tag in-game to stand out.

Players soon found out that the clan tags could be glitched to change to any color. But this completely changed the player’s name when appearing above their heads.

Odds are you’ve seen the glitch if you’ve played Modern Warfare in the past week. Allies or enemies had their names stand out in a big way with blue, purple, or green colors. That pesky bug is now gone, however.

The update also includes a fix for a Pointman issue where Killchain scores were being given for killstreak kills without having Killchain equipped. Other minor bug fixes were in this patch, too.

The full patch notes from today’s update can be found below: