Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer free weekend starts today

All Call of Duty: Warzone player will gain access to the Modern Warfare multiplayer for the upcoming weekend. Since Warzone is free-to-play, all it requires is a large amount of hard drive space.

According to a blog post from Activision, the free weekend starts April 3, 12pm CT, and will end April 6 at the same time. Players will get 72 hours to try out game modes including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint in six vs. six or 10 vs. 10 firefights.

The much faster pace of Modern Warfare‘s multiplayer compared to the humongous Warzone means that this could be a great time to test out loadout and perk combinations.

If you like Modern Warfare enough to make it a permanent addition to your library, Activision says that “any items – purchased or earned, player rank, weapon rank, and Battle Pass progression gained in free-to-play Warzone will carry over to the full version of Modern Warfare once purchased.” Players will be able to then jump into the game’s gritty single-player campaign or try their hand at the cooperative Special Ops.

Digital purchases will also grant the player with the XRK Weapons pack that comes with a Legendary assault rifle and a handgun blueprint.