Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer reveal reportedly set for early September

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer is set for a reveal in the beginning of September, according to a report trusted leaker Tom Henderson.

A previous report stated the beta would begin for PlayStation players on Sept. 15. This means that a multiplayer reveal stream could take place sometime before that, likely during the week of Sept. 5.

“An early September multiplayer reveal would be consistent with the last two years of reveals, with Black Ops Cold War multiplayer being revealed on Sept. 9, 2020, and Vanguard multiplayer being revealed on Sept. 7, 2021,” Henderson said. “It’s understood that Activision has favored these late multiplayer reveals these past couple of years for undisclosed reasons, with the publisher set to resume the trend moving forward.”

Henderson said his source hasn’t stated anything about a potential alpha test, and that it’s not clear just how the multiplayer reveal would take place, but a live stream or video reveal of some kind is the most likely scenario.

Earlier today, the Call of Duty League revealed that MW2 beta codes would be random viewership rewards for watching the event’s grand finals on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Modern Warfare II will release on Oct. 28.