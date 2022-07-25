Call of Duty League Championship 2022 drops include Modern Warfare 2 beta codes, weapon blueprints, and more

CoD players will definitely want to tune in.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta access will be up for grabs during Championship Sunday at the Call of Duty League’s Championship Weekend this year.

Early access to the upcoming CoD game’s beta will be a random reward for those who tune in on Aug. 7, but there will be several other rewards offered as drops for those who watch the streams and link their accounts throughout the weekend.

🎁 GIMME DA LOOT 🎁



Watch #CDLChamps and earn something new, EVERY… SINGLE… DAY.



And especially on Championship Sunday, viewers will have a chance at receiving #ModernWarfare2 Beta Codes as part of our BIGGEST code drop in CDL history 🪂 pic.twitter.com/RYAtlfeEHw — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 25, 2022

CDL Champs begins on Aug. 4 and will run through the finals on Sunday. Rewards include calling cards, emblems, double XP tokens, weapon charms, weapon blueprints, and a watch for operators to wear in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

This year, only eight teams will compete in the championship playoffs. The bottom four teams throughout the 2022 season will not make the trip to play at the event this year.

The eight qualified teams for the 2022 title are Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, Los Angeles Thieves, London Royal Ravens, Seattle Surge, Boston Breach, Toronto Ultra, and New York Subliners.

To be eligible for drops, fans must link their Activision accounts to their PSN/Xbox/Battle.net accounts and then link their Activision accounts to their YouTube accounts for rewards to drop.