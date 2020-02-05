Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has double XP all weekend long to finish out season one

If you’ve been putting off finishing up your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season one Battle Pass, this weekend is your time. Double XP, double weapon XP, and double tier XP are all live right now.

The massive double XP weekend will wrap up on Feb. 11 at 11am CT, which is about an hour before season two is scheduled to go live. Season one initially began on Dec. 3.

Call of Duty on Twitter The ⏰ is ticking. Time to double down. Take advantage of 2x Tiers to complete your Battle Pass before time runs out on 2/11. #ModernWarfare https://t.co/BVrm3fM7wW

Infinity Ward began teasing season two yesterday with a short video clip posted on Twitter. It hints at the return of both Simon “Ghost” Riley, of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fame, and a possible remake of the map Rust.

Ghost was teased at the end of CoD: MW’s campaign, along with the formation of the infamous Task Force 141, which featured Captain Price, Gaz, “Soap” MacTavish, and Ghost.

The short clip also hints at new weapons, maps, and Operators being added to the game, likely within the season two Battle Pass.

Season two of Modern Warfare will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 11.