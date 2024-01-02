Call of Duty League’s team skins release next week in MW3—and they’re pretty boring

Fans of realism and MilSim will be excited to see the Call of Duty League’s new skins coming to Modern Warfare 3, but that’s probably about it.

This season’s CDL skins for MW3 leaked a while back, but the first official look at them came from the Miami Heretics today. And they do not inspire much hope for those looking for some exciting additions to the game.

Well, here they are. Image via @MiamiHeretics on Twitter/X

Fans got a taste of the skin design in the CDL Launch Pack in the CoD Store. The operators all feature the same look but with slightly different color schemes and logos per team—and they seem to leave something to be desired.

Each CDL team pack will come with home and away operator skins, two weapon charms, a sticker, a player card, and a weapon camo. The default CDL Launch Pack is priced at 2,000 CoD Points, so the individual team packs may be similarly priced, even though they come with fewer overall items.

There’s a good chance this operator fits best for teams like OpTic Texas, Atlanta FaZe, and Toronto Ultra. Those will likely sell high and look as cool as any of them on offer, but supporting the CDL and its teams is the main goal.

There’s nothing inherently awful about this year’s skins, they’re just pretty boring. And to be honest, there were days in the past when CoD esports fans could only dream of cosmetics in the game. But I think the Heretics jersey specifically is horrendous, what with the Dolphins-like orange and teal color scheme.

According to Heretics, its CDL pack will go on sale on Jan. 8, so the league’s other 11 teams may follow suit on the same day in time for the league’s return next week on Jan. 12.