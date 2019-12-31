Call of Duty League will reportedly have fewer events due to format change

The Call of Duty League’s inaugural season will feature fewer events than originally anticipated, according to a new report by Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern.

Stern reports that the switch back to the tournament model is part of the reason why there will be fewer CDL events overall.

Adam Stern on Twitter ‘@CODLeague is expected to hold fewer events in ’20 than originally anticipated, as part of its switch back to a tournament model. ➖ Move was made in part because some teams were becoming overwhelmed at the prospect of hosting both CDL and @OverwatchLeague events, per source.

The move to host fewer events was also made in part due to some teams becoming overwhelmed at the prospect of having to host both CDL and Overwatch League events, according to Stern. Multiple team ownership groups own both CoD and Overwatch franchises.

Basically, this move means there will be fewer weekend events overall, but more matches during those weekends, as opposed to more weekend events with fewer matches to watch. In the end, the move leads back to a more traditional Call of Duty esports model. Call of Duty casters Clint “Maven” Evans and Joe “MerK” DeLuca both tweeted that this is “very very good,” despite other negative comments on the report.

An updated schedule for the CDL hasn’t been announced yet, but more information about the league year is expected in the coming months.

The CDL’s first launch weekend, hosted by the Minnesota RØKKR, kicks off on Jan. 24.