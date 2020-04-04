Call of Duty League to host exhibition matches on April 5

Nearly a month after its last event, the Call of Duty League will host two online exhibition matches on Sunday, April 5.

The London Royal Ravens will face the Florida Mutineers, while the Paris Legion will take on the Los Angeles Guerrillas in these matches. The league said the stream will begin at 3pm CT on its YouTube channel.

Like many traditional sports and other esports leagues around the world, the CDL has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Its fourth Home Series event was set to take place in Dallas on March 28 and 29, but it, along with the rest of the league’s mini-tournaments, have been moved online.

In its inaugural season, the league had nine more Home Series Weekend events, which were each located in a different city in the world, until the Call of Duty League playoffs later in the year.

While the league has not given any information regarding the dates and times of the rest of the season, it’s possible fans will learn something during these exhibition matches.