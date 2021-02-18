Call of Duty League revises schedule, combines 20 matches into ‘Super Week’

In light of widespread power outages across the southern U.S., the Call of Duty League plans to host a “Super Week” that will feature 20 group play matches over seven consecutive days beginning Feb. 22.

The 10 matches that were set to take place from Feb. 18 to 21, as well as the 10 scheduled between Feb. 25 to 28, will be combined into one week of action, the CDL announced today.

Announcing Call of Duty League Super Week: CDL matches ALL week long beginning Monday! 🙌



Get ready for non-stop action on the road to Major I: https://t.co/Vj6xTndthC #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/C0VLPkzQ6y — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 18, 2021

While the Super Week matches will stay the same, the order in which they'll be played will be different. The league also announced that only the first day, Feb. 22, will be a doubleheader. Three matches will be played on each of the remaining six days.

This change comes a day after the CDL officially postponed the first two matches of its second week yesterday amid a winter storm that's left millions of Americans without power. At the time, the league teased an "exciting announcement" regarding a revised schedule.

Texas is the state that's been impacted the most by the power outages. And because two dozen players in the CDL live in the Dallas/Fort-Worth area, most teams haven't been able to practice for several days. A few players without power even visited ZooMaa, who lives in the area and has maintained power in his apartment.

As is the case with many places in Texas, controlled outages have become commonplace to alleviate stress on the state's power grid. This has left many in the literal dark for much of the week and there's seemingly no end in sight for these outages.

The 2021 Call of Duty League season will resume on Monday, Feb. 22 when the Florida Mutineers take on the Los Angeles Guerrillas at 2pm CT.