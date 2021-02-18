Call of Duty League matches postponed due to power outages

The first two matches of the Call of Duty League’s second week have been postponed due to mass power outages across the southern United States. In a brief statement via Twitter, the league said it will “share an exciting announcement about [its] revised schedule” tomorrow, Feb. 18 at 2pm CT.

The two matches that are being postponed—Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas and OpTic Chicago vs. Toronto Ultra—were the only two series scheduled for the day.

After a successful opening week of matches, the league had planned to begin its second week on Feb. 18 and run through Feb. 21. Those plans were upended by a winter storm that overwhelmed power grids, leaving millions of Americans without power.

As a result, a large swath of CDL pros who live in the Dallas/Fort-Worth area have been struggling to get or maintain power for a long period of time. This led ZooMaa, formerly of the New York Subliners, to welcome half of a dozen pros into his apartment, which had power, heat, and food.

While hundreds of thousands of Texans have had their power restored, many are still experiencing little to no power throughout the day. Additionally, due to the cold weather, some are experiencing bursting pipes, including NYSL player Mack.