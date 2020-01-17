Call of Duty League is teaming up with Kickstradomis for limited-edition custom sneakers

With one week left to go before the start of the inaugural Call of Duty League season, the league has revealed a special partnership with shoe artist Salvador “Kickstradomis” Amezcua for some limited-edition CoD League sneakers.

Kickstradomis is known for the custom sneakers that he makes for NBA players, but the CoD League has enlisted him to make some special kicks for a limited crowd—including one special giveaway winner.

Call of Duty League on Twitter We collaborated with @Kickstradomis to create custom Call of Duty League sneakers. Check out the behind-the-scenes video and enter for a chance to win a pair: https://t.co/wfgWeAGlGI #CDL2020 https://t.co/wtidmOebIa

A video tweeted by the CoD League this afternoon shows some behind-the-scenes action of Kickstradomis designing the sneakers, which include the league’s logo. One pair of shoes is made specifically for the league’s commissioner, Johanna Faries.

Call of Duty is giving away a special pair of the sneakers, size 10, one-of-one ever made. You can enter to win on this website. Beyond that, it’s unclear who else the shoes are made for or if they’ll be put on sale.

The white or black sneakers would go perfectly with the CoD League’s newly-revealed uniforms, which are also all either black or white and then sprinkled in with some different colors and logos.