Call of Duty League jerseys now available

The inaugural year of the Call of Duty League will kick off at The Armory in Minneapolis next week when the RØKKR will host all 12 teams. And now, fans can purchase the official replica jerseys in the CDL shop to represent their favorite franchises.

On Jan. 1, Activision took over all merchandising deals for CDL teams and fans waited to see what would be in store. Before Activision took over merchandising for all CDL teams, each franchise released their own versions of team merch, including hoodies, T-shirts, and more.

Last night, popular Call of Duty Twitter account CDL Intel posted screengrabs that showcased the home and away jerseys for all 12 teams.

CDL Intel on Twitter 🚨 BREAKING: Official CDL jerseys!? They can be found at the link below https://t.co/r14Zpogejm (Credit to @GlitchBJ for spotting this)

Every team will have a black home jersey and a white away jersey for their matches. Team logos can be seen on the left crest with a camo-like design running across the chest. The left sleeve will have one stripe in the team’s primary color.

The back of the jerseys will feature the team’s logo under the neck with the league logo placed above it. Every city will be displayed on the bottom seam.

Here’s the description used for the jerseys, according to Dallas Empire’s page:

Material: 100 percent Polyester

Perforated sleeve and side panels for breathability

Screen print graphics

Short sleeve

Officially licensed

Imported

Brand: Outerstuff

Official replica jerseys purchased from the CDL shop will cost $74.99.

Activision also launched a line of Launch Weekend T-shirts, team T-shirts, and more through the CDL store.

The CoD community feels cheated by the new jersey designs and many fans aren’t happy. Some have even gone as far as to call the new designs “lazy.”

With the CDL going into its first year of franchising and each spot costing at least $25 million, it’s understandable why Activision and team owners chose to go with a “safer” look.