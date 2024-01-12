Call of Duty League finally confirms Challengers 2024 season format

Challengers players finally get the news they have been waiting for.

Over a month after the 2024 Call of Duty League season started, we finally know the format for Challengers.

The Call of Duty Challengers amateur division provides a pathway for players to work their way onto CDL rosters. Some of the best players in the league started in Challengers, such as Sib, Pred, and Nero. With only 12 CDL teams and limited roster spots, there are plenty of competitors in the lower division who deserve a shot on the main stage, and Challengers is the perfect stage to put that talent on display.

Won’t be too many of these crowds in 2024. Image via CDL.

Amateur competitors feared the worst for the upcoming season with no announcement about the competition’s future, but we finally have a clearer picture of what’s in store.

CoD Challengers 2024 season format confirmed

Four of the five CDL Major tournaments in 2023 hosted a Challengers Open, a LAN event for teams to compete. Fans and players alike will be disappointed to learn that 2024 only features two Opens. Major I in Boston and Major III in Toronto will be the only tournaments to feature a Challengers Open. There will not be Open tournaments at Carolina’s Major IV event, or Major II in Miami.

There are 11 Cups throughout the 2024 season, with the first taking place from Jan. 20-21. Players can find the official Cup schedule on the CDL website.

The 2024 Challengers season features Three Challengers Elite Seasons, which includes six North American and six European teams. The top eight teams will keep their spot after each season, and it’s important to note that Challengers Elite teams will not be allowed to compete in the first week of their Challengers Elite Season.

Challengers Finals will feature the 16 best amateur teams in the world at the end of the season. Here are the two methods of how a team can qualify for Challengers Finals.

Regional Leaderboard: 10 Teams (4 NA, 4 EU, 1 APAC, and 1 LATAM)

Last Chance Qualifier: 6 Teams (2 NA, 2 EU, 1 APAC, and 1 LATAM)

For more information, participants can check out all of the prizing and Challengers points details on the official rules guide.