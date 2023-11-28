All 2024 CDL season rosters

The teams are locked in and ready to go.

The stage setup for the CDL Boston Major 2, with fans from far and wide witnessing live Call of Duty.
Photo via Call of Duty League

The 2024 Call of Duty League season is almost here, and quite a few rosters around the CDL have changed dramatically. No teams stood pat, including the world champions, but some decided to wipe the proverbial slate clean and are unrecognizable from last year.

In a rare move, the defending CDL champions, the New York Subliners, swapped out a player after winning the esport’s grandest prize, meaning zero of the 12 teams enter the 2024 season with the roster with which they ended the 2023 season. If you’re interested in seeing the breadth of these changes, I’d suggest taking a gander at our CDL offseason rostermania article that we updated throughout the long offseason.

With that being said, let’s get you up to date on the current CDL rosters.

All CDL 2024 rosters

Atlanta FaZe

  • aBeZy
  • Cellium
  • Drazah
  • Simp

Boston Breach

  • Capsidal
  • Priestahh
  • SlasheR
  • Snoopy

Carolina Royal Ravens

  • Clayster
  • GodRx
  • Gwinn
  • ReeaL

Las Vegas Legion

  • Attach
  • Nero
  • Purj
  • Standy

Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Assault
  • DiamondCon
  • Estreal
  • Fame

Los Angeles Thieves

  • Afro
  • Cammy
  • Ghosty
  • JoeDeceives

Miami Heretics

  • JurNii
  • Lucky
  • MettalZ
  • Vikul
  • ErikBooM (reported substitute)

Minnesota RØKKR

  • Accuracy
  • Lynz
  • Owakening
  • Vivid

New York Subliners

  • HyDra
  • KiSMET
  • Sib
  • Skyz

OpTic Texas

  • Dashy
  • Kenny
  • Pred
  • Shotzzy

Seattle Surge

  • Abuzah
  • Arcitys
  • Huke
  • iLLeY

Toronto Ultra

  • CleanX
  • Envoy
  • Insight
  • Scrappy

Related

‘Shambolic’: CDL’s next season is set to begin this year but CoD fans are concerned
CDL finally confirms 2024 schedule, LAN locations a month before it’s set to begin

This article will be updated throughout the 2024 Call of Duty League season as rosters change through signings, trades, and benchings.

Author

Preston Byers
Dot Esports associate editor. Co-host of the Ego Chall Podcast. Since discovering esports through the 2013 Call of Duty Championship, Preston has pursued a career in esports and gaming. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2021.

Latest Articles