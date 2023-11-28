The teams are locked in and ready to go.

The 2024 Call of Duty League season is almost here, and quite a few rosters around the CDL have changed dramatically. No teams stood pat, including the world champions, but some decided to wipe the proverbial slate clean and are unrecognizable from last year.

In a rare move, the defending CDL champions, the New York Subliners, swapped out a player after winning the esport’s grandest prize, meaning zero of the 12 teams enter the 2024 season with the roster with which they ended the 2023 season. If you’re interested in seeing the breadth of these changes, I’d suggest taking a gander at our CDL offseason rostermania article that we updated throughout the long offseason.

With that being said, let’s get you up to date on the current CDL rosters.

All CDL 2024 rosters

Atlanta FaZe

aBeZy

Cellium

Drazah

Simp

Boston Breach

Capsidal

Priestahh

SlasheR

Snoopy

Carolina Royal Ravens

Clayster

GodRx

Gwinn

ReeaL

Las Vegas Legion

Attach

Nero

Purj

Standy

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Assault

DiamondCon

Estreal

Fame

Los Angeles Thieves

Afro

Cammy

Ghosty

JoeDeceives

Miami Heretics

JurNii

Lucky

MettalZ

Vikul

ErikBooM (reported substitute)

Minnesota RØKKR

Accuracy

Lynz

Owakening

Vivid

New York Subliners

HyDra

KiSMET

Sib

Skyz

OpTic Texas

Dashy

Kenny

Pred

Shotzzy

Seattle Surge

Abuzah

Arcitys

Huke

iLLeY

Toronto Ultra

CleanX

Envoy

Insight

Scrappy

This article will be updated throughout the 2024 Call of Duty League season as rosters change through signings, trades, and benchings.