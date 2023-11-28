The 2024 Call of Duty League season is almost here, and quite a few rosters around the CDL have changed dramatically. No teams stood pat, including the world champions, but some decided to wipe the proverbial slate clean and are unrecognizable from last year.
In a rare move, the defending CDL champions, the New York Subliners, swapped out a player after winning the esport’s grandest prize, meaning zero of the 12 teams enter the 2024 season with the roster with which they ended the 2023 season. If you’re interested in seeing the breadth of these changes, I’d suggest taking a gander at our CDL offseason rostermania article that we updated throughout the long offseason.
With that being said, let’s get you up to date on the current CDL rosters.
All CDL 2024 rosters
Atlanta FaZe
- aBeZy
- Cellium
- Drazah
- Simp
Boston Breach
- Capsidal
- Priestahh
- SlasheR
- Snoopy
Carolina Royal Ravens
- Clayster
- GodRx
- Gwinn
- ReeaL
Las Vegas Legion
- Attach
- Nero
- Purj
- Standy
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Assault
- DiamondCon
- Estreal
- Fame
Los Angeles Thieves
- Afro
- Cammy
- Ghosty
- JoeDeceives
Miami Heretics
- JurNii
- Lucky
- MettalZ
- Vikul
- ErikBooM (reported substitute)
Minnesota RØKKR
- Accuracy
- Lynz
- Owakening
- Vivid
New York Subliners
- HyDra
- KiSMET
- Sib
- Skyz
OpTic Texas
- Dashy
- Kenny
- Pred
- Shotzzy
Seattle Surge
- Abuzah
- Arcitys
- Huke
- iLLeY
Toronto Ultra
- CleanX
- Envoy
- Insight
- Scrappy
This article will be updated throughout the 2024 Call of Duty League season as rosters change through signings, trades, and benchings.