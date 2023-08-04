Call of Duty fans agree this classic title should be the next CoD remaster

With many eyes in the Call of Duty community looking toward the future and the next game in the franchise, some are looking back at classic titles and discussing which ones should be remade or remastered.

Both Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and the original Modern Warfare 2 have gotten the remaster treatment in recent years (the latter only had its campaign available), and longtime vets of the FPS franchise have ideas for which ones they want next.

In a recent thread on the CoD subreddit, one player suggested the original game, simply known as Call of Duty, should be up next. This year is, after all, the 20th anniversary of the game that started it all on PC way back in 2003.

But the most upvoted comment in the thread belongs to one Redditor who was quick and to the point about which CoD they’d like to see on current-gen consoles with a fresh coat of graphical paint.

“Black Ops 2, don’t even need to describe why, we all know why it’s amazing,” they said.

Many players would seem to agree. BO2, which was released in 2012, is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, overall packages in the series. With a fun campaign, excellent Zombies mode, and one of the more balanced and expansive multiplayer packages, BO2 is remembered fondly by many.

Several other comments mentioned BO2 as their choice, including one Redditor who said that Activision should “do what they did for Tony Hawk Pro Skater and make a remake package of Black Ops 1 + 2.”

But overall, the responses were pretty varied. Many others agreed that the oldest games in the franchise, namely CoD1, Call of Duty 2, and Call of Duty 3 should get remastered simply because of age.

But there was also plenty of love for Call of Duty: World at War, which was the game that first introduced the Nazi Zombies mode to the world and created a legion of dedicated zombie slayers who look forward to new maps and Easter egg hunts in Treyarch games.

It remains to be seen if Activision will work on future CoD remasters. With so much focus put on the new yearly releases, it seems unlikely that the company would detract any attention or potential microtransaction profits from the current game.

