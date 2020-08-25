Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War won’t have free next-gen upgrades, according to leak

There will reportedly be three versions of the game, one being a Cross-Gen Bundle.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War won’t offer free next-gen upgrades, according to a leak. This information was found in the mid-season patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season five.

There will reportedly be three different versions of the game: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle, and the Ultimate Edition. Data miners CODTracker and BKTOOR found images of all three versions.

Activision hasn’t announced anything yet, but the existence of a cross-gen edition suggests there won’t be a free upgrade to play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Geoff Keighley confirmed CoD: Black Ops Cold War will be shown off tomorrow on gamescom’s Opening Night Live, so all three versions could be announced and made available for players to pre-order.

Players will get early access to the beta version of the game after pre-ordering any of the three versions, according to the leak. The pre-order will also reportedly unlock Frank Woods to be used in Warzone and Modern Warfare, as well as 10 tier skips in the battle pass, all under the Confrontation Weapons Pack banner.

The Standard Edition reportedly includes the full game and the Confrontation Weapons Pack when pre-ordered, while the Ultimate Edition also includes next-gen upgrades (that aren’t free) and another pack dubbed Land, Sea, and Air. This pack includes three operator skins, three vehicle skins, and three weapon blueprints, according to the leak.

The leak suggests that the Cross-Gen Bundle is only included in the Ultimate Edition, but it might be sold separately as an add-on later. There’s also a battle pass bundle including the base game with the season one battle pass, as well as 20 tier skips.

The data miner CoDTracker found Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s game description, confirming the game will be a direct sequel to Black Ops.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will be revealed inside of Warzone tomorrow, Aug. 26 at 12:30pm CT.