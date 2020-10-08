Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is live for PS4 pre-orders

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is now live for people who pre-ordered the game on PS4 and it features significant updates from the alpha last month.

Players can experience new maps and game modes for the first time and general updates to the game’s core movement and mechanics. Console players can also use a FOV slider for the first time in Call of Duty history. Players on all platforms can use a new ping system and adjust their HUD with visual toggles, too.

MAPS

• Cartel (NEW)

• Miami

• Satellite

• Moscow

• Armada

• Crossroads



MODES:

• Team Deathmatch

• Kill Confirmed

• Domination

• Combined Arms: Domination



Last month, the surprise alpha provided Treyarch with a lot of information on what needed to change before the beta. Treyarch realized sniper rifles dominated on most maps, so the developers made the appropriate changes to balance those weapons. The core movement and mechanics were also slightly adjusted, while scorestreaks have been reworked after receiving a mixed response during the alpha.

PS4 players can now experience the new multiplayer map Cartel, which takes place in the “steamy jungles of Nicaragua.” Cartel is in the beta map rotation alongside Miami, Satellite, Crossroads, Moscow, and Armada. The new game modes VIP Escort and Combined Arms: Assault will be available on Oct. 9 and 10, respectively.

The PS4 open beta will be live until tomorrow and will have a level cap at rank 25. All PS4 players can experience the open beta from Oct. 10 to 12. PS4 players can enjoy a second open beta on Oct. 16 alongside Xbox One and PC players who will need beta access to join. All players across every platform can experience the open beta from Oct. 17 to 19.

Call of Duty: Blacks Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on Nov. 13.